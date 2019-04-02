Services
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Dragone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Dragone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Dragone Obituary
Joseph Dragone

Hillsborough - Joseph Dragone, 96, of Hillsborough, NJ formerly of Haledon, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in Haledon most of his life before moving to Hillsborough in 2012. He served in the United States Army during World War II and was awarded The Purple Heart. He was a foreman at Standard Dye in Paterson, NJ for over 30 years and retired in 1978. Beloved husband of Helen Dragone (nee Segreto). Devoted father of Joan Van Leeuwen and her husband Rich of Hillsborough and Joseph Dragone and his girlfriend Carrie of New Milford, CT. Dear brother of Gloria Messenger and the late Marie Costanza and Frank, Nicholas, Russell and Patsy Dragone. Loving grandfather of Michele Rodriguez, Michael and Matthew Van Leeuwen and Emily Campbell. Also survived by nine great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Funeral Service at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Friday at 11 AM. Entombment, Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Thursday from 4-8 PM. Memorial gifts to the would be appreciated. www.delozito.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now