Joseph Dragone
Hillsborough - Joseph Dragone, 96, of Hillsborough, NJ formerly of Haledon, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in Haledon most of his life before moving to Hillsborough in 2012. He served in the United States Army during World War II and was awarded The Purple Heart. He was a foreman at Standard Dye in Paterson, NJ for over 30 years and retired in 1978. Beloved husband of Helen Dragone (nee Segreto). Devoted father of Joan Van Leeuwen and her husband Rich of Hillsborough and Joseph Dragone and his girlfriend Carrie of New Milford, CT. Dear brother of Gloria Messenger and the late Marie Costanza and Frank, Nicholas, Russell and Patsy Dragone. Loving grandfather of Michele Rodriguez, Michael and Matthew Van Leeuwen and Emily Campbell. Also survived by nine great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Funeral Service at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Friday at 11 AM. Entombment, Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Thursday from 4-8 PM. Memorial gifts to the would be appreciated. www.delozito.com