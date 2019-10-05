Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Totowa, NJ
Resources
Joseph E. Aughey Obituary
Joseph E. Aughey

Clifton - Aughey, Joseph E. age 94 of Clifton at rest in Clifton on October 4, 2019. Born in Paterson, he lived in Clifton for most of his life. He was a Railroad Signal Maintainer for N. J. Transit, Montclair for over 40 years before retiring in 1993. Joseph was a World War II Army veteran. He was a devoted parishioner and usher at St. George R.C. Church, Paterson. He was an avid gardener and his tomatoes and garlic were rivaled by none. He was extremely devoted to his family and was very kind, compassionate and an empathetic person, who will be missed by the numerous lives that he touched. Beloved husband of the late Merida (nee Hillmann) Aughey (2002). Loving Father of Patty Telischak & her husband John of Apple Valley, Minn., Maureen Aughey of Flemington, Jeanette Aughey of Totowa and Joanne Aughey of Hamburg. Devoted grandfather of John & Nicole, Amanda, Michael, Gregory and Dan & Ariel. Caring great grandfather of Francesca. Dear brother of Julia Pursley and the late Catherine and George Aughey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:30 AM. Funeral mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center would be appreciated. For more information, go to

www.festamemorial.com.
