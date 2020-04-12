Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
Joseph E. Costa Obituary
Teaneck - Costa, Joseph E, of Teaneck, born on March 31, 1927 entered into eternal rest on April 11, 2020 at the age of 93. Joseph was survived by his loving sister Molly Siciliano and cherished nieces Joan Coletta, Joy Cross, Karen Tudisco, and nephews Nicholas Costa and Joseph Siciliano. He also leaves behind several grand nieces and grand nephews.

Joseph was a Army veteran and served in WWII. A member of the New York Road Runners, Joseph loved the running in the marathon. He was also a huge NY Yankees and NY Giants fan.

In keeping with the new executive orders, Blackley Funeral Home of Ridgefield will preside over the interment at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. The Costa family would like to thank everyone for keeping Joseph in their prayers and to Care One in Teaneck for taking care of Joseph during this difficult time.
