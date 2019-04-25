|
Joseph E. Jacoby
Wallington - Joseph E. Jacoby passed away at home on April 15, 2019. He was in the Merchant Marines and went on to do HVAC work for over 45 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan; her mother, Mary; his sister, Marcella Sweeney and his brothers, Carl Jacoby (Kathy), John Jacoby (Dorothy) and Andrew Jacoby.
Joe was predeceased by his brother, Edward Jacoby; sister in law, Annette; sisters, Carol Jacoby and MaryAnn Pandorf and brother in law, Dominic.
There are many nephews, nieces and close friends that he loved dearly.