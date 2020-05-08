Joseph Eichler
Joseph Eichler III

Elmwood Park - Joseph John Eichler III, 47 of Elmwood Park, passed away on Tuesday May 5th, 2020. Born in Ridgewood, raised in Moonachie, he's been a resident of Elmwood Park for the past 20 years. He worked for Integrated Documents Technologies in Little Falls. He was a member of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park. He loved all sports especially the New York Giants. Joe was actively pursuing his dream to become a stand up comedian and was making great progress to fulfilling his dream.

Beloved husband of Tracy (nee Di Vito), loving father of Joseph John Eichler IV, dear son of Eileen Schirmer & Joseph Eichler, Jr., his wife Deborah

Services were private.

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park

www.patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
