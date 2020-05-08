Joseph Eichler IIIElmwood Park - Joseph John Eichler III, 47 of Elmwood Park, passed away on Tuesday May 5th, 2020. Born in Ridgewood, raised in Moonachie, he's been a resident of Elmwood Park for the past 20 years. He worked for Integrated Documents Technologies in Little Falls. He was a member of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park. He loved all sports especially the New York Giants. Joe was actively pursuing his dream to become a stand up comedian and was making great progress to fulfilling his dream.Beloved husband of Tracy (nee Di Vito), loving father of Joseph John Eichler IV, dear son of Eileen Schirmer & Joseph Eichler, Jr., his wife DeborahServices were private.Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park