Joseph F. Calderone
Egg Harbor Township - 92 of Egg Harbor Township, formally from Hasbrouck Heights, passed away peacefully into the hands of the Lord, surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 4th, 2019.
Joseph was a US Army veteran, serving during WWII. He was the owner/operator of Calderone's Hilltop Service of Garfield, NJ for over 40 years.
Joseph is predeceased by his loving wife, Joyce, the love of his life for 70 years. He is survived by three children, the late Joseph (wife Kathy Serra), Robert and wife Beth, Lorraine Tosta and husband Paul: Grandmother to Danny and wife Jen, Joleen and husband Larry, Jesse, Bobby Jr. and wife Kristin, Amy, Brittany, and Paulie: Great Grandmother to Joey, Erin, Shawn, and their mother Sara, Larry Jr., Dominic, Gianni and Alianna, Cassidy, Aliza and Olivia; sister Rosalie Cannici (husband Anthony); two brothers: Ben and Sal (Eileen); Also beloved by Beagle Matt.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 12-1:30 pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 with a service at 1:30pm. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing.
