Services
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
(609) 625-2324
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Mays Landing
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Calderone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Calderone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Calderone Obituary
Joseph F. Calderone

Egg Harbor Township - 92 of Egg Harbor Township, formally from Hasbrouck Heights, passed away peacefully into the hands of the Lord, surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 4th, 2019.

Joseph was a US Army veteran, serving during WWII. He was the owner/operator of Calderone's Hilltop Service of Garfield, NJ for over 40 years.

Joseph is predeceased by his loving wife, Joyce, the love of his life for 70 years. He is survived by three children, the late Joseph (wife Kathy Serra), Robert and wife Beth, Lorraine Tosta and husband Paul: Grandmother to Danny and wife Jen, Joleen and husband Larry, Jesse, Bobby Jr. and wife Kristin, Amy, Brittany, and Paulie: Great Grandmother to Joey, Erin, Shawn, and their mother Sara, Larry Jr., Dominic, Gianni and Alianna, Cassidy, Aliza and Olivia; sister Rosalie Cannici (husband Anthony); two brothers: Ben and Sal (Eileen); Also beloved by Beagle Matt.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 12-1:30 pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 with a service at 1:30pm. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing.

Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now