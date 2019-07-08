|
|
Joseph F. D'Amato
Ridgefield - Joseph F. D'Amato, age 63, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center. Born in Newark to the late George F. and Elvira (Romano) D'Amato, Joseph was raised in Jersey City and lived in Ridgefield. He was a Real Estate Broker and Appraiser, owning Hudson Harbor Realty Corporation in Jersey City. Mr. D'Amato was a member of the Dante Alighieri Society in Jersey City, the National Association of Realtors, and the Liberty Board of Realtors. Besides his parents, Mr. D'Amato was predeceased by his sister, Camille D'Amato Kornutick in 2010. He is survived by his two sons, Joseph M. D'Amato and Ryan G. D'Amato both of Ramsey; the mother of his children, Tara D'Amato of Ramsey; his brother-in-law, Peter Kornutick of Wantage; his nephew, Neil Kornutick of Nashville, Tennessee; and his niece, Lauren Kornutick of Chicago, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Monica R.C. Church. 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.