Woodland Park - JOSEPH FRANCIS DEVENNEY, 97, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 97.
Joe was a son, brother, Marine, friend, husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa. He was a graduate of St. John's High School in Paterson, where he enjoyed running and boxing. He was honored to join the few, the proud, the Marines. While on earth his jobs were many. He worked as a delivery boy at Hussey's Butcher Shop where he was tipped well because people loved him. Joe was always singing, while rolling down the street or working in the yard. His favorite song was Smile. He worked for the Erie RR cutting grass and cleaning stations. At the post office, he met the train at 5 am to get the mail before heading to school. He delivered parts to a bus company and later worked the parts counter before becoming the top parts manager in the country and Canada for North Jersey White Autocar in Saddle Brook. In addition, he managed parts for Freightliner and a dairy truck company. Mack offered him a job paying 4 times his salary if he would head up the parts departments along the entire east coast. He turned it down to stay close to his family and help take care of their three children, Joseph, James and Maria. As a father, he would rescue your cat out of a tree, build you a balance beam, and buy you trailbikes, motorcycles and BB guns. He loved taking us outdoors where we would fish, swim and go boating. He let you keep a kitten you found, settle mother/ daughter disputes, helped you with your car, and let you stay up late at night and raid the fridge. Joe loved his wife, Marie (nee Whitty) of 66 years; she went to heaven in 2013. His brother, Tom, whom he loved and admired also went on before him. He loved his dogs, Tippy and Sunny, and his cat, Toby. Joe was a prayer warrior. He was grateful to the nuns at St. John's for teaching him about life, love and forgiveness. His two favorite sayings were, "forgive and forget" and "never give up, never give in, because quitters never win." Enjoy eternity Dad. We love you.
Private Services were held under the supervision of Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, Little Falls. You may express your condolences to the family on the Tribute Wall at www.bizubparker.com. Memorial Contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.