Joseph F. Kile
Lyndhurst - Joseph F. passed away at home on March 12, 2019. He was 83 years old. Joseph was born in Jersey City, NJ but lived most of his life in Lyndhurst where he was a member of St. Michael's RC Church. Joseph worked for AT&T for many years. During his retirement he traveled extensively around the country with his wife in their RV. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Doris in 2018 and by his brother, John Kile in 2005. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Della Volpe and her husband, David, by his son, Thomas Kile and his wife, Annie, by his cherished grandsons, Steven, Michael, and the late DJ, by his step grandchildren, Jesse and Benjamin, and by his great granddaughter, Alice. Joseph is also survived by his brother, Robert Kile and his wife, Rita, by his nephew, Robert Kile, by his niece, Judith Kile, and by his sister-in-law, Carol Farischon and family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Saturday, March 16 at 10 AM then to St. Michael's Church, Lyndhurst where at 11 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to a charity for Parkinson's Disease or a hospice group in NJ of your choosing. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com