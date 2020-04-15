Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Marzocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Marzocco


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Marzocco Obituary
Joseph F. Marzocco

Pompton Lakes - On Monday April 13, 2020, Joseph F. Marzocco, "Joe" passed away at the age of 90 from complications caused by COVID-19. Joe was born on March 8, 1930 in Bronx, NY where he lived until moving to NJ in 1958. He graduated from the New York College of Music and went on to write the music for 'Empty Hours' and 'Tears of Desire', which were published/copyrighted in 1950. Growing up in "The Bronx", Joe was a huge Yankees fan and loved telling stories about the old neighborhood. On February 21, 1965, he married the love of his life, Barbara D'Aleo. Together they raised their four children, Joseph, Frank, Marybeth, and John, in Oradell, NJ. Joe was a skilled draftsman and loved his trade. He worked for Burns & Roe in Oradell, NJ for many years before starting his own business in the marble industry where he was well known for his design layouts for many churches and high-profile residences in Manhattan. Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara of 55 years; his son Joseph J. of Northvale, his son Frank and his wife Lisa of Wyckoff, his daughter Marybeth and her husband Mark of Pompton Lakes, his son John of Pompton Lakes; his four grandchildren, Jared, Joey, Nina, and Jacen; as well as his sister Marysue Griepenburg and her husband Ronald of Oradell. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no services held at this time. A memorial service honoring Joe's life will be held at a future date when we can all be together.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -