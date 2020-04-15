|
Joseph F. Marzocco
Pompton Lakes - On Monday April 13, 2020, Joseph F. Marzocco, "Joe" passed away at the age of 90 from complications caused by COVID-19. Joe was born on March 8, 1930 in Bronx, NY where he lived until moving to NJ in 1958. He graduated from the New York College of Music and went on to write the music for 'Empty Hours' and 'Tears of Desire', which were published/copyrighted in 1950. Growing up in "The Bronx", Joe was a huge Yankees fan and loved telling stories about the old neighborhood. On February 21, 1965, he married the love of his life, Barbara D'Aleo. Together they raised their four children, Joseph, Frank, Marybeth, and John, in Oradell, NJ. Joe was a skilled draftsman and loved his trade. He worked for Burns & Roe in Oradell, NJ for many years before starting his own business in the marble industry where he was well known for his design layouts for many churches and high-profile residences in Manhattan. Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara of 55 years; his son Joseph J. of Northvale, his son Frank and his wife Lisa of Wyckoff, his daughter Marybeth and her husband Mark of Pompton Lakes, his son John of Pompton Lakes; his four grandchildren, Jared, Joey, Nina, and Jacen; as well as his sister Marysue Griepenburg and her husband Ronald of Oradell. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no services held at this time. A memorial service honoring Joe's life will be held at a future date when we can all be together.