Joseph F. Miller
Pequannock - An adoring husband, father, and grandfather, Joseph (Joe) F. Miller, entered into rest on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020, at the age of 75. The son of Mary and William Miller, Joe was born on August 4th, 1944 in Lodi, NJ. After his dedication in the Army he married his best friend, Kitty and they were inseperable from the start. Often commended for his work ethic and expertise, Joe spent many years of his life as an operator for Hoffman La Roche and Lanxess. When Joe was not working diligently, he enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife, Kitty, golfing with friends, trying his luck at the casino, dancing the night away at to oldies music at the Elks Club, and sharing his love of Walt Disney World with his friends and grandchildren. Anyone who knew Joe knows that he had a story for everything, and this will be eternally missed. It is in this same light that family and friends will ensure Joe's story lives on through cherished memories. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 49 years, Kitty; and his cherished and devoted children, Joey of Lincoln Park, NJ, Aimee of Wayne,NJ, and Scott of Pompton Lakes, NJ, and their spouses, Joe Messano, Michael Kamper, and Jamie Miller. Joe is also survived by the lights of his life, his grandsons Michael, Cole, and Sebastian and his granddaughter, Kylie. The same kind-hearted and warm personality that made Joe a wonderful grandfather also made him a natural animal lover. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Joe's lifelong commitment to family and friends can make donations to The North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave, Port Washington, NY 11050. https://www.animalleague.org All services were held privately and entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.