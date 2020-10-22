1/1
Joseph F. Romano
Joseph F. Romano

Hasbrouck Heights - Joseph F. Romano, 75, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born in New York City to the late Vincent and Mary Romano. Joseph received his Bachelors Degree in Accounting from St. John University in New York City. He was a Navy veteran during the Vietnam War serving on the USS Albert T. Harris (DE-447) and was a member of the James B. Scarr American Legion Post 106 in Hasbrouck Heights. Joseph was the proprietor of JFR Accounting Services in Hasbrouck Heights and previously was an accountant for the U.S. Government. Dear brother of Anthony J. Romano and his wife Barbara. Cherished uncle of Major Vincent D. Romano, USAF and Joanne M. Romano and her wife Lisa Byrne. Joseph is also survived by his extended family in New Jersey and New York. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, October 26th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Entombment following at Calvary Mausoleum, Paterson. Visitation Sunday, October 25th from 3-6 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Legion.org/donate would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com






Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
