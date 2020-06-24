Joseph F. Rossi
South Hackensack, - Joseph F. Rossi, of South Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the age of 88 years. Prior to retiring in 1998, he was a Pharmacist and Owner of Essex Pharmacy of Hackensack for 45 years. He proudly served his country from 1951 - 1959 being Honorably Discharged from the United States Navy. Joseph was a graduate of St. John's University of New York, a Master Breeder and member of the New York Combine, a member of the Knights of Columbus Trinity Council # 747 of Hackensack, and the South Hackensack Senior Citizens. Beloved husband of the late Marion (nee Atanas) who died in 1990. Devoted father of Darlene Bendl and her husband John of Stewartsville and Joseph F. Rossi Jr. and his wife Rosaria of Orlando, Florida. Cherished grandfather of Tyler, Travis, Trevor, Bryce, Brianne, Marissa and Gianna. The funeral on Saturday, June 27th, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack, with burial following at Hackensack Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.