|
|
Joseph F. Sweatlock
Emerson - Joseph F. Sweatlock, a longtime resident of Emerson, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 24, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on December 3, 1928 in North Braddock, Pennsylvania making him a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was proud veteran of the U.S. Army, who following his discharge married the love of his life Susanne (Solimando) and moved to Emerson. They enjoyed 66 years together.
Joseph, while working and supporting a growing family, earned a degree in Engineering from Newark College of Engineering (now NJIT). Quickly passing the exam to be licensed Professional Engineer (PE), he worked for many years as an electrical contractor, eventually being the part-owner of Wittie Electric in Paterson, before retiring. In Emerson, he was an active member of his community serving as a Little League Coach and helping to form a Boy Scout Troop at the Church of the Assumption. As an active member of the Church of Assumption in Emerson, he was a Eucharistic Minister. He was also an active member of the New Jersey Chapter of the National Electrical Contracting Association, where he held many positions until he reached the top position of Governor. Joseph also worked with and chaired many committees within IBEW Local Union 102. He enjoyed fly fishing, but his true passion was golf. His pride and joy were his family, especially his grandchildren with whom he loved being around.
Joseph was greeted in heaven by his son Stephen Sweatlock, grandson Joseph Sweatlock, his brother Vincent Sweatlock, and his parents Joseph M. and Mary (Katus) Sweatlock. He is survived by his beloved wife Susanne Sweatlock; sons Joseph Sweatlock and his wife Susan; Michael Sweatlock; and Jeffrey Sweatlock and his wife Lorie. He also is survived by his brother Paul Sweatlock and his wife Barbara; and sister Magdaline DiVittorio. He was the cherished grandfather to Keith, Johanna (fiancé Zachery Rieser), and Sophia. Joseph also had many nieces, grandnieces, nephews, and grandnephews. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 1-3PM and 6-8PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at the Church of the Assumption, 29 Jefferson Avenue in Emerson on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10AM. All asked to meet at church. Entombment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association, 18 East Main Street, Suite 202, Denville, NJ 07834 or through their website 4HCMA.org.