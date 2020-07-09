1/
Joseph Farrell (Joe) Deen
Joseph (Joe) Farrell Deen

Park Ridge - 1986-2020

On June 27, 2020 Joe Deen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. He was the recipient of a heart transplant October 24, 2010, and died as a result of complications from heart failure.

Joe grew up in Hillsdale, NJ and Park Ridge, NJ. He moved to Atlanta, GA in 2018 with his employer Mercedes Benz.

He was a graduate of St. Joseph's Regional High School, Montvale and Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

Joe was altruistic; an artist, brother, comedian, confidant, collaborator, friend, godfather, joker, musician, macgyver, outdoors enthusiast, philosopher, photographer, prankster, woodworker, and writer. A true Renaissance Man; Vir Fidelis.

Rules were always more of a guideline for Joe, as he felt that it was easier to ask for forgiveness than seek permission.

He is predeceased by his grandparents George and Erma Farrell / James and Nora Deen. Joe is survived by his parents Joyce (nee: Farrell) and Kevin; as well as his siblings; Nicholas, Julie, and Kerry, along with numerous cousins.

The Deen family is planning a memorial tribute for Joe this fall and details will be posted on FaceBook.

Donations can be made In Joe's name to: The Sand Pond Foundation, Inc., PO Box 405, Johnsonburg, NJ 07846, https://www.crystallaketours.com/donate/




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
