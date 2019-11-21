|
Joseph Fierro
Clifton - Joseph Fierro, 83, of Clifton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, Mr. Fierro has lived in Clifton since 1989. Before his retirement, he was the owner of R. Fierro and Sons on Marshall Street in Paterson since 1957. Mr. Fierro was a faithful parishioner of St. Brendan R.C. Church in Clifton but had been a longtime parishioner of St. George R.C. Church in Paterson. Mr. Fierro enjoyed many things in life, but nothing more than spending time with his family.
Survivors include: his beloved wife, Judith (nee Docherty); six devoted children, Judith Carlson (Craig), Joseph Fierro, Robert Fierro (Diana), Karen Francis (Ron), Stephanie Petracco (Frank) and Gina Fierro; nine grandchildren, Robert and Brian Fierro, Moses, Frankie and Nicholas Petracco, RJ, Matt and Carly Francis and Courtney Carlson; two great-grandchildren, Teagan and Clara; one sister, Nancy Melnas; one brother, Peter Fierro (Eileen); and nieces and nephews
He was predeceased by one sister, Theresa Zuccaro.
Visiting will be held Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Services will be held Monday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Brendan R.C. Church, cor. Lakeview and Crooks Aves., Clifton. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Brendan R.C. Church, 154 East 1st Street, Clifton, NJ 07011 or a . Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.