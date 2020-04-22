|
Joseph Focarino
NYC, NY - Joseph Focarino 85, of NYC, NY, passed away on April 21, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with lung cancer. He was a loving brother, uncle, great uncle, and cousin to many. Born in Lodi, NJ, he was the son of the late Vincent and Jule Focarino.
Joe graduated from Lodi High School and Brown University where he majored in journalism. Before retiring, he was the editor of books and catalogs for The Frick Art Museum in NYC. He loved classical music and had a lifelong interest in the arts, frequently visiting the theater, art museums, opera, ballet, art galleries and other venues in this field. Whenever needed, he graciously offered help to his friends and family throughout his life.
Joe is survived by his brother Ronald Focarino, sister-in-law Pamela Collins Focarino, sister Cynthia Focarino, niece Sarah Focarino, great nephew Wyatt Kulp, and longtime friend Henry Buerckholttz. His life will be cherished by family and friends.
Arrangements Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi, NJ. Cremation and funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be offered at a later date.