Joseph Francica
Wyckoff - Joseph F. Francica, 92, of Wyckoff, died Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born in Hackensack, NJ, he lived in Wyckoff since 1958. He joined the US Navy and served during World War II aboard the USS Providence. He went on to work at the Grand Union for 45 years. After retirement he worked as a Park Ranger at the Darlington Golf Course in Mahwah for 25 years. Joseph also loved his community, serving on the Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corps for 19 years, 3 years as its Captain. He was one of the earliest Certified EMTs in the State of NJ and volunteered at the Valley Hospital Emergency Room. Joseph served as an Usher at St. Elizabeth RC Church in Wyckoff for 60 years, and was among the first recipients of the Elizabeth Eight Award recognizing outstanding service. Joseph was also the Grand Marshall of the Wyckoff Memorial Day Parade in 2017. Joseph was devoted to his family and friends and loved a good game of cards, trips to the casino, and was always ready with a quick joke. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Trinity Council 747, a member of the VFW of Midland Park/Wyckoff Post 7086, and a member and former Shop Steward of the Meat Cutters Union Local 464A in Little Falls. Joseph is survived by his son Frank and his wife Carol of Wyckoff; his daughters, Jan Francica Pimm of Wyckoff; Mary O'Connor and her husband David of Hampton Falls, NH; and Kathleen Woods and her husband John of North Haledon. Joseph is also survived by his 8 grandchildren Jacqueline, Jamison, Jennifer, Seavers, Leah, Catherine, Joseph, and Joseph and 5 siblings Nancy, Anna, Ruth, Jean, and Dominick. Joseph was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Catherine, in 2016. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481, www.vpfh.com. Funeral Mass will be 10:00am on Friday at the St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hackensack. Memorial donations in Joseph's name may be made to the Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 214, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.