1/
Joseph Frank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Frank

Paramus - Joseph Frank, 86, of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Before retiring, Joseph worked for The Department of Defense as a Inspector. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus #5680 of Paramus, and a parishioner and usher at the Church of the Annunciation in Paramus. Joseph loved to spend time at the track admiring the horses and sharing his enthusiasm with his family. He was also an Army veteran in the 11th Airborne Division who served our country proudly during the Korean War.

Beloved husband, of 62 years, to Frances (nee Priore) of Paramus, NJ. Cherished father of Suzanne (the late Philip) Matulewicz of Oradell, and Chris (Ilana) Ambrosio of Canton, GA. Devoted grandfather of Justine (Sean Parisi) Matulewicz-Parisi and Christopher Ambrosio, Jr. Dear brother of Rose (the late Robert) Curran-Riebesell and Maureen (the late John) Sabino both of Clifton. Predeceased by his brother, Samuel Ambrosio (the late Patricia).

Family will receive friends on Monday August 3, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Tuesday August 4, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, 50 West Midland Avenue Paramus. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved