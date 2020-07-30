Joseph Frank
Paramus - Joseph Frank, 86, of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Before retiring, Joseph worked for The Department of Defense as a Inspector. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus #5680 of Paramus, and a parishioner and usher at the Church of the Annunciation in Paramus. Joseph loved to spend time at the track admiring the horses and sharing his enthusiasm with his family. He was also an Army veteran in the 11th Airborne Division who served our country proudly during the Korean War.
Beloved husband, of 62 years, to Frances (nee Priore) of Paramus, NJ. Cherished father of Suzanne (the late Philip) Matulewicz of Oradell, and Chris (Ilana) Ambrosio of Canton, GA. Devoted grandfather of Justine (Sean Parisi) Matulewicz-Parisi and Christopher Ambrosio, Jr. Dear brother of Rose (the late Robert) Curran-Riebesell and Maureen (the late John) Sabino both of Clifton. Predeceased by his brother, Samuel Ambrosio (the late Patricia).
Family will receive friends on Monday August 3, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Tuesday August 4, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, 50 West Midland Avenue Paramus. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
