Joseph F.X. Kraemer
Harvey Cedars - Kraemer, Joseph F.X., 83, of Harvey Cedars, formerly of Teaneck, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Joe was born in Hoboken to Mary and Charles Kraemer. He graduated from St. Michael's HS in Union City. He married Ann Marie Kraemer, on June 3, 1961. They resided in Teaneck for 47 years where they happily raised four children. Ann Marie and Joe moved to Midland Park in 2010 and spent over 50 years vacationing in Harvey Cedars enjoying their family and the beach, and their home.
Joseph was a proud and active member of Saint Anastasia's for 50 years. He was involved in the Parish Council, volunteered with the Senior's Association and ran the C.Y.O Basketball program for over 20 years.
He was employed by Nabisco for 35 years serving accounts in Bergen & Passaic County. He was a lifelong sports fanatic highlighted by his love for the San Francisco Giants Baseball and Fordham Basketball teams. One of his greatest joys was attending all of his children's and grandchildren's sporting events over the years.
Joe is survived by his loving children: Ann Daly (Tim); Joseph F.X. Kraemer, Jr. (Maryann); Kathleen O'Connor (Kevin); and Charles J. Kraemer (Jane). He is the dear "Pop Pop" to 14 grandchildren: Sarah, Caitlin, Timmy, Quinn, Joseph, William, Christopher, Kevin Jr., Brigid, Virginia, Patrick, Charles, Jack, and Mollie. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Family and friends are invited to visit Wednesday, January 15 from 4-8 PM, at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 10AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Ridgewood. Interment to follow, Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's name can be made to The Sisters of Charity, C/O Maris Stella, sistersofcharity.com/donations. For more information and to view Joe's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com