Joseph G. Bongiovanni
Cedar Grove - Joseph G. Bongiovanni, 73, formerly of Cedar Grove and Garfield, NJ, passed away on June 17, 2019.
Born in Passaic, NJ on August 17, 1945, he was the son of the late Joseph Bongiovanni and Anna Kitlan Bongiovanni of Garfield, NJ. Joseph was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving for four years. He retired in 1994 as a police officer in the town of Montclair, NJ.
Joseph is survived by his wife Phyllis A. Estep Bongiovanni. They celebrated 52 years of marriage in May of 2019. Also surviving are his children Robin M. Vogel and her husband Jeff, Jeneen L. Zambrano and her husband Jason, and Joseph Bongiovanni, Jr. and his wife Diana. His two granddaughters are Kaylee R. Sutherland and Phaedra Bongiovanni. Services will be held privately, the Finegan Funeral Home in Phillipsburg, NJ has been entrusted with arrangements.