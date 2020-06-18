Joseph G. Castorina
Palisades Park - Castorina, Joseph G, age 64, of Palisades Park, passed peacefully on Wednesday June 17, 2020. Received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Miami in Communications. Musician and Real Estate Developer who founded TSAC Real Estate Management Company and Rednuht Construction Company. Dog lover and athlete. Beloved Son to Frances and George DiPlacidi. Beloved partner of Rita Ruggiero. Devoted father of Andrea Romano and her husband Tom. Adored brother to Cara and Albert DiPlacidi. Cherished grandfather to Thomas and Ava. Memorial Service Sunday from 3:00 - 4:00 PM in the Frank A. Patti & Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 (across the street from Fort Lee Public Library) In lieu of flowers please if you wish donations can be made to: www.dru.org (Doberman Rescue), www.rottweilerrescuefoundation.org (Rottweiler Rescue), www.cavalierrescue.usa.org (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel). For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.