Joseph G. Klimko
Fair Lawn - Joseph G. Klimko, age 94, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born and raised in Wallington, NJ, he resided in Fair Lawn for 60 years. He proudly served with the U.S. Marine Corps in the 2nd Marine Division during World War II. He was a parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn. Joe enjoyed time spent at the shore and crabbing.
Prior to retiring in 1991, he was employed in the administrative offices of Beechman, Inc. in Clifton for 30 years.
Beloved husband of the late Arline (Dowiak) Klimko. Loving and devoted father of John Klimko and wife Siobhan, Joseph Klimko, Jr. and wife Jennifer and James Klimko and wife Alexandra. Cherished grandfather of Allison, Evan, J.T., Jillian, Lauren and Matthew.
All services and interment are private.