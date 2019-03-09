|
Joseph G. Meyer
River Edge - Joseph G. Meyer, 90, of River Edge, entered into eternal life March 7, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Jeanne Marie Meyer (2017). Loving father of Joseph G. Meyer III and his wife Susan, Karen Meyer, Marie A. Kraft and her husband Edward. Cherished grandfather of Jesse, Jeanne, Joseph IV, Alexander, Kaitlyn, Jessica, and great-grandfather of Gwendolyn, Rubi, Mason, Carter, Joseph V, and Olivia. Predeceased by a sister, June Meyer.
Joseph was born in New York City and retired from the Small Business Administration, and was a proud Marine Corps Veteran.
Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 12th, 9:30 AM, St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY. Visitation Monday, March 11th, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge.