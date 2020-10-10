1/1
Joseph George Perkins
1944 - 2020
Joseph George Perkins

Wallington - Joseph George Perkins, 76, of Wallington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 9, 2020. Joseph was born and raised in Rutherford and moved to East Rutherford, settling in Wallington in 1986. He worked for HBO Sports in New York City as a Video Editor for 30 years, retiring in 2008. His passion in life was spending time with his children and 3 beautiful grandchildren. Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Ellen K. Perkins (nee Smith), devoted father of Amy Brown and her husband, Robert, of Carlstadt, Joseph E. Perkins, of Wallington and Alison Robayo and her husband, Danny, of Hasbrouck Heights, loving grandfather of Ashley, Gabriel and Charlize and dear brother of the late Patricia Courter. Joe is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Linda Smith, of Wallington and Ted Stankiewicz, of Wallington and will be sorely missed by many cherished nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Monday from 3-7 PM and 9 AM on Tuesday at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, NJ. The Chapel Service will begin at 10 AM and the interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home of Wallington
OCT
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home of Wallington
OCT
13
Service
10:00 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home of Wallington
