Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Interment
Following Services
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
Cresskill - GOBBO, Joseph, age 96, a resident of Cresskill for 63 years and formerly of Hoboken passed away on February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Edna (nee Jerkovich, 2001). Devoted father of Randy Gobbo, Dr. Paul Gobbo M.D., Eileen Keeler and Nancy Gaidos. Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Steven, and predeceased by siblings John, Julia Millevoi and Nellie Caulfield. Joseph was a Foreman of Longshoreman Mechanics for Universal Terminals. He was born in Croatia and came to the United States in 1937. He served in the US Army in WWII Battle of D-Day and Battle of the Bulge before settling in Hoboken. He was a devoted Yankee fan since the 1940's, and an avid pancake maker since his time as a front line cook in the US Army. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Sunday from 2-6 PM. Funeral Service Monday, 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations to VNA Hospice of Englewood, https://www.vnahg.org/ways-to-give or by mail 15 Engle St., Englewood, NJ 07631 would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
