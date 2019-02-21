Services
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-1202
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Hunt Stellato Funeral Home
1601 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Madonna Church
Fort Lee - Joseph, 71, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, passed away Wednesday February 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna Gramuglia (nee Venezia). Loving father of Enrico Gramuglia & his wife Suzanne and Domenico Gramuglia & his wife Mariel. Cherished grandfather of Anna, Ethan, Juliet, and Joseph. Dear brother of Angelica Cundari, Antonina Scicchitano, John Gramuglia, Charlie Gramuglia, and Vince Gram. He is survived by his brothers-in-law, Carmine, Peter & Tino Venezia and many nieces & nephews. Joseph was born in Italy before he immigrated to Fort Lee, New Jersey in 1960, where he resided for the rest of his life. He was a United States Army Veteran and a very well known man. He worked for the Fort Lee and Cliffside Park Post office for 40 years. Funeral Saturday at 10AM from the Hunt Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Funeral Mass 11AM Madonna Church. Interment Madonna Cemetery. Friends will be received Friday 2:30 - 8:30PM. Donations may be made to The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone IA 50037-0022. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
