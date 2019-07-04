Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
Joseph Gravina Obituary
Joseph Gravina

Saddle Brook - Joseph Gravina, age 57, of Saddle Brook passed away on July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Gravina. Joe is survived by his children Kimberly Paradise and her husband Phil, Jenna Gravina and Gina Gravina, his grandchildren Isabella, Julian and Chase Paradise and his siblings James Gravina and his wife Christine and Frank Gravina and his wife Cookie. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Joe is predeceased in life by his parents James and Muriel Gravina and sister Muriel Gleeson.

Joes two biggest passions in life were his family and riding motorcycles. Keep riding up there, we love you.

Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Visiting and gathering hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday July 5, 2019 from 4-8PM.

Cremation private.
Remember
