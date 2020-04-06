|
Joseph Grillo
Paramus - Joseph, 91, of Paramus, formerly of the Bronx, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Before retiring, Joseph worked for the Paramus Board of Ed. He was a Member of Paramus Seniors Club and the VFW Post 6467 Bergenfield. Joseph was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during Korean War.
Cherished husband of Mary (nee Sangiuolo). Loving father of Joseph Grillo and his wife Susan. Beloved grandfather of John and Lila.
All services are being held privately for the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 S Farview Ave., Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com