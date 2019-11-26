|
Joseph Grima
Wyckoff - Joseph Edward Grima, 83, of Wyckoff, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019. Joe was born on the Mediterranean island of Gozo, Malta in 1936, to Carmelo and Carmela Grima. His childhood was spent in the small seaside village of Qala with his brother Grazio and his sister Theresa. Days were spent swimming, fishing, spending time in church and picking figs from his backyard fig tree. Joe lost his father at a young age, an experience that shaped an immense silent strength within him that he carried throughout his lifetime. Joe met his soul mate Mary in London at the age of 17. Together, they immigrated to the United States in 1958, where they built a life in NJ and lived in Wyckoff for many years. Those who knew Joe could plainly see how enduring his love and respect for Mary was, and it strengthened each year of their 62-year marriage. Joe's work ethic was outstanding, and he was proud of his professional accomplishments in his role as supervisor for 32 years at Levolor Blinds in Hoboken, NJ. He led a team who had immense trust and respect for him. After his retirement, Joe's handyman and painting skills were put to good use for many years. Joe was happiest and most fulfilled when he was spending time with his family, planting tomatoes in his garden, spending time at the beach, or fishing. A lover of the ocean and drawn to the beauty of the sea, Joe's smile was brightest with his feet on the sand or a fishing rod in his hand. Joe is survived by his loving wife Mary, his three daughters, Grace White and her husband Stephen, Eileen Alviti and Mary K Grima, and his five adoring grandchildren, Patrick, Connor, Kara, Jack and Kate. Joe is also survived by his loving siblings Theresa Rositano and Grazio Grima, his brother-in-law Patrick and numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting hours are 2 to 4pm on Sunday, December 1 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated to honor Joe at 11:00am on Monday, December 2 at St. Elizabeth Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ.