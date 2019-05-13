Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Burial
Following Services
New Milford - Joseph H. Herm was 82 years old when he passed away Sunday May 12th. Born in Jersey City, he was raised in Hoboken before settling in New Milford where he has resided for the last 51 years. Joseph was a graduate of Hoboken High School, after high school he proudly enlisted in the United States Army serving until he was honorably discharged in 1962. Joseph later went on to graduate St. Peter's College in 1965. He worked as a Communications Analyst with Macy's for many years. Active in his community, he was parishioner of the Church of the Ascension in New Milford as well as a longtime member of the New Milford-Teaneck Elks Lodge #2290 having served as a Past Exalted Ruler. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife Emilie (nee Giering) of 60 years. He is the loving father of Katherine Keller and her husband James, Kristen Hackett and her husband Robert and Keri Komisar and her husband Andrew. Joseph is the devoted grandfather of Ronald and his wife Christine, Joseph and his wife Stacy, Matthew and his wife Nicole, Emily, Katie, Jack, Andrew and Nicholas as well as his cherished great grandchildren Zachary and Ronald III. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday 9:30am in the Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Burial to follow Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. Visitation will be held at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford on Tuesday (tomorrow) from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the John Theurer Cancer Center at www.hackensackumc.org for additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
