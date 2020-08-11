Joseph H. Sloane
Little Falls - Joseph H. Sloane, 94, of Little Falls died Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Passaic, Joe had resided in Little Falls for the past 62 years. During World War 11 Joe was a fighter pilot in the US Navy and later joined Howe Richardson Scale Co in Clifton as a Principal Engineer.
He was a parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church, Little Falls, AARP and the Leisure Clubs of Clifton and Totowa.
Joe was predeceased in 2010 by his wife, the former Elizabeth Chudy of Passaic, and is survived by his children, Patricia Sloane of Little Falls, Michael Sloane of Danville, NH and Kathleen Taylor of E Stroudsburg, Pa.; grandchildren Kyle and Colin Sloane, Alexandra Pettengill, Jason Taylor, Master Sgt Glenn Taylor, US Army, and Dena Taylor; great grandchildren Justin, Cameron, Lorelai, Guinevere, Savannah, Ryan, Riley, Ayden, Layla and Jayce; and 'niece' Eva (Rios) Carandang.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will held in the future once Covid-19 travel restrictions are relaxed. Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls is in charge of arrangements. Visit bizubparker.com
to leave condolences on the Guest Book.
Donations in memory of Joe can be made online to the Department of Veterans Affairs.