1/1
Joseph H. Sloane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph H. Sloane

Little Falls - Joseph H. Sloane, 94, of Little Falls died Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Passaic, Joe had resided in Little Falls for the past 62 years. During World War 11 Joe was a fighter pilot in the US Navy and later joined Howe Richardson Scale Co in Clifton as a Principal Engineer.

He was a parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church, Little Falls, AARP and the Leisure Clubs of Clifton and Totowa.

Joe was predeceased in 2010 by his wife, the former Elizabeth Chudy of Passaic, and is survived by his children, Patricia Sloane of Little Falls, Michael Sloane of Danville, NH and Kathleen Taylor of E Stroudsburg, Pa.; grandchildren Kyle and Colin Sloane, Alexandra Pettengill, Jason Taylor, Master Sgt Glenn Taylor, US Army, and Dena Taylor; great grandchildren Justin, Cameron, Lorelai, Guinevere, Savannah, Ryan, Riley, Ayden, Layla and Jayce; and 'niece' Eva (Rios) Carandang.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors will held in the future once Covid-19 travel restrictions are relaxed. Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls is in charge of arrangements. Visit bizubparker.com to leave condolences on the Guest Book.

Donations in memory of Joe can be made online to the Department of Veterans Affairs.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bizub-Parker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved