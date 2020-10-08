1/
Joseph Harold Lorintz
Joseph Harold Lorintz

Delray Beach, FL. - Joseph Lorintz, 66, formerly of Westwood, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, October 7th.

Born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Alexander and Lillian Lorintz, he attended Pascack Hills High School and then earned a Bachelor of Science. Before becoming a self-employed landscaper in Bergen County, he baked bagels at Goldberg's and worked at Tabatchnick's Deli in Westwood. He enjoyed collecting coins, bowling, fishing and volunteering for The Special Olympics and the Friends of Pascack Brook.

Joseph is survived by sister, Linda Cutler (Glenn) of WA , his niece Rachel Cutler (AJ Stachelek), nephew Seth Cutler and grandnephew Ari Stachelek. He was predeceased by his brother in law, Marvin Kalb.

Graveside services will be held at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ on Monday, October 12th at 11 AM. For information:866-473-3700.

Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics of NJ (Area 12-Bergen County), 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 or your favorite charity.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
