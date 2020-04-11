|
Joseph "Joe" Holly
Guttenberg - Joseph "Joe" Holly was born on May 23, 1928 in Guttenberg, New Jersey to Clara and John who emigrated from Czechoslovakia in 1923. On October 20,1950, Joe was drafted in the US Army 3rd Division and fought in the Korean War. On July 19, 1952 he received an Honorable Discharge. Joe married Helen Lagos in 1952.
In 1959, Joe became a member of New York Local 3 Electrical Union and retired in 1990. He has been a resident of Ridgefield Park for over 60 years. In 1963, Joe became active in the Ridgefield Park Little League Program for many years. In 1967, he became a member of the Ridgefield Park Elks Lodge # 1506. Joe was an Exalted Ruler and a Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler. He continued to be active in the club for over 50 years.
Joe was predeceased by his wife Helen, sister Katherine Rello and husband Michael. Joe is survived by his four daughters Carol Wright and husband Donald of Pembroke Pines, FL , Fran Holly Speziale and husband Vincent of Vernon, NJ, Betty McCormack of Little Egg Harbor, NJ and Joanna Kowalski and late husband Dennis of Lake Orion, MI. Joe has ten grandchildren, Jason, Nicole, Amie, Lynsey, Vincent, Maegan, Brittani, Bobby, Bria, and Alison. He has nine great grandchildren, one on the way, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Ridgefield Park Elks Lodge #1506 Youth Activities Division. Vorheesingwersen.com