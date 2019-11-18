|
|
Joseph "Joe" Hunter, Jr.
4/7/1933 - 11/25/2011
Through sickness and health till death do us part, these are the works imprinted in my heart.
For death did not part us because love
never dies.
I feel your touch in the gentle breeze and see your smile in the morning skies.
You're the man I love And I'm proud to be your wife.
And every day in some small
way I celebrate your life.
You are not forgotten, my love
nor will you ever be.
As long as life and memory last your
soul will live in me.
I Love You my Dearheart
Ever Thine, Ever Mine, Ever Ours
Your Loving wife
Mrs. Muriel Hunter