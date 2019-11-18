Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" Hunter Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Joe" Hunter Jr. In Memoriam
Joseph "Joe" Hunter, Jr.

4/7/1933 - 11/25/2011



Through sickness and health till death do us part, these are the works imprinted in my heart.

For death did not part us because love

never dies.

I feel your touch in the gentle breeze and see your smile in the morning skies.

You're the man I love And I'm proud to be your wife.

And every day in some small

way I celebrate your life.

You are not forgotten, my love

nor will you ever be.

As long as life and memory last your

soul will live in me.

I Love You my Dearheart

Ever Thine, Ever Mine, Ever Ours

Your Loving wife

Mrs. Muriel Hunter
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -