|
|
Joseph Iannacone
Midland Park - Joseph Iannacone, of Wyckoff and Midland Park, New Jersey, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 77.
Joe's parents, Adelaide and Gabriel, lived in Ramsey, New Jersey until 1952, when they relocated to Paterson, where he attended Elementary School No. 21 and graduated from Eastside High School. In the summer of 1963, after studying business administration and accounting at Seton Hall University, he married Margaret Callaghan. Together, they moved to Teaneck, where they had three children, Gabriel, Joseph and Rachel.
After a career as a CPA in Manhattan, Joe began a successful real estate development business; and in 1978, he built a house for his family in Wyckoff. Following the untimely death of his wife in 1998, Joe retired and for the first 3 1/2 years of his retirement lived in Paris, France. He loved his life as an expat in France and he was most proud of building a paternal relationship with Jennyfer Peltz-Aïm.
Upon returning to the States, Joe moved to Midland Park and rededicated himself to his hobbies: refurbishing antique MGs, collecting American toy trains, gardening, travelling to France and Italy, attending opera, and visiting fine art museums.
He is survived by two of his children, Joseph and Rachel, his brother George, and Jennyfer Peltz-Aïm. Also surviving him are his longtime partner, Claire Groeber-Solomon along with beloved nieces and nephews, and loving grand-nephew, Dominic in whom he delighted. He counted among his closest friends, Joe Doan, Susan Feingold, Howard Fulcher, Mary Jane Naschak, Richard Dorfman, Ted Rockford, Dolores Warmolts, and since 1952, Gines Rodriguez.
A viewing will be held on, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5-7pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church in Hawthorne. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa.