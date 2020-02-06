|
|
Joseph J. Abate, 88, of Clifton, passed away on February 5, 2020. Affectionately referred to as "Joe Bate", he was born in Newark and lived in Hawthorne before moving to Clifton in 1964. A US Marines Veteran, Joseph proudly served his country during the Korean War. Joseph was employed by Consolidated Freightways in Wayne for 32 years, retiring in 1996.
Beloved husband for 55 years of Judith (Lewis). Devoted father of Danna Abate of Clifton, and Joseph Abate and his wife Karen of South Carolina. Dear brother of the late Marlene Slattery and Donald Abate.
Funeral Monday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Entombment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting Sunday 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , in memory of Joseph, would be greatly appreciated.
