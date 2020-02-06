Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Joseph J. Abate Obituary
Joseph J. Abate, 88, of Clifton, passed away on February 5, 2020. Affectionately referred to as "Joe Bate", he was born in Newark and lived in Hawthorne before moving to Clifton in 1964. A US Marines Veteran, Joseph proudly served his country during the Korean War. Joseph was employed by Consolidated Freightways in Wayne for 32 years, retiring in 1996.

Beloved husband for 55 years of Judith (Lewis). Devoted father of Danna Abate of Clifton, and Joseph Abate and his wife Karen of South Carolina. Dear brother of the late Marlene Slattery and Donald Abate.

Funeral Monday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Entombment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting Sunday 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , in memory of Joseph, would be greatly appreciated.

www.ShookFH.com
