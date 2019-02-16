|
Joseph J. Bonito
Teaneck - Bonito, Joseph was born on March 8, 1928 and lived a full life of 90 years and passed away on Valentine's Day February 14, 2019. He was a man who possessed a booming voice, a large presence, a quick wit with a gentle spirit and unwavering commitment to his wife, his family, his friends and his colleagues. He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Nina (nee Spinella) Bonito; his three children and their spouses— Anne and Richard Dielensnyder, Joseph & Renee Bonito, Maria & Frank Lieggi; as well as four grandchildren Cara Bonito, Elissa Bonito, Nicholas Lieggi and Maria Lieggi.
Joe hailed from Union City New Jersey; was baptized at Holy Family Church in Jersey City; attended Emerson High School in Union City & married at St. Francis Church in Hoboken. He lived in Hoboken NJ until the mid-1960s and moved to North Bergen NJ for nearly 40 years before moving to Cliffside Park and then to Emerson Nursing Home. After an early stint working in his father's jewelry and watch repair storefront, he worked at Ford Motor Company in Mahwah NJ and eventually retired from Manufacturer's Hanover Trust Company in New York City where he served as a Tax Accountant for 25 years.
Friends and family are invited for visitation this coming Sunday and Monday from 3-7PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ. A funeral service will begin from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9AM and then process to St. Anastasia Church in Teaneck for a 10AM Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. For more information and to view Joe's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com