Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph D'Angelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. D'Angelo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph J. D'Angelo Obituary
Joseph J. D'Angelo

Riverdale - Joseph J. D'Angelo, Jr., 69, of Riverdale, passed away on March 25, 2019.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Tara DuHaime and her husband Richard, Jill Conklin and her husband Michael, and Jo Ann Ciaburri and her husband Daniel; his significant other of 20 years, Janice McInerney and her children, Daniel, Christine, and Timothy and his wife Barbara; his sister, Maria Timmes and her husband Bob; and his grandchildren, Nicole, Bobby, Alexandra, Andrew, Sean, Justin, Charlotte, and Dominick.

Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 8 pm Friday, March 29 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held 9:30 am Saturday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Cremation will be private. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory to the Riverdale Police Department would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now