Joseph J. D'Angelo
Riverdale - Joseph J. D'Angelo, Jr., 69, of Riverdale, passed away on March 25, 2019.
Joe is survived by his daughters, Tara DuHaime and her husband Richard, Jill Conklin and her husband Michael, and Jo Ann Ciaburri and her husband Daniel; his significant other of 20 years, Janice McInerney and her children, Daniel, Christine, and Timothy and his wife Barbara; his sister, Maria Timmes and her husband Bob; and his grandchildren, Nicole, Bobby, Alexandra, Andrew, Sean, Justin, Charlotte, and Dominick.
Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 8 pm Friday, March 29 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held 9:30 am Saturday at St. Mary's RC Church, Pompton Lakes. Cremation will be private. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory to the Riverdale Police Department would be greatly appreciated by his family.