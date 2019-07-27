|
|
Joseph J. Egan
Secaucus - Joseph J. Egan, 74, of Secaucus, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Joseph was born in Jersey City and resided in Secaucus for many years. Joe was a car mechanic by trade and most recently was a driver for the Town of Secaucus transporting high school students to and from school and for local senior citizen programs. He was predeceased by his mother Mary (Tootie) Flaig, his stepfather Henry (Jake) Flaig and his brother Donald Egan. He is survived by his longtime companion Mary Lou Braude, his sister Maryann Ackermann and her husband Frank, and his nieces and nephew Lauren, Christopher and Stacy. Private funeral services were held at Mack Memorial Home in Secaucus. Burial was held at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.