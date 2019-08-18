|
Joseph J. Gardeski Jr.
Closter - Joseph J. Gardeski Jr. left this world to join the love of his life in Heaven on August 15, 2019. He will be remembered and adored forever as a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and Papa and the example of a true and humble gentleman. Joe was born on September 22, 1929, to Hazel and Joseph J. Gardeski Sr. of East Kingston, NY. He graduated from Kingston High School and Union College with a B.S. in Civil Engineering before joining the Army Corp of Engineers. A proud Veteran who loved his country, Joe was Honorably Discharged from the Army after serving in Korea and accepting a commission as Second Lieutenant. Joe was a business executive in the construction industry who spent more than 40 years building roads, bridges, and highways along the northeastern United States, most especially in NY, NJ, and CT. His successful career was only surpassed by the life he built with his beloved wife Jean as a husband and father. Joe was a rock of dependability, quietly and enormously strong, and always there when needed. A man of character and integrity, he provided a wonderful role model for his family. True to his Catholic faith, Joe was honest as the day is long, respectful of all, and constantly considered others before himself. Always quick to volunteer, he invested many years of community service with the Knights of Columbus, Boy Scout Troop 63, the Closter Swim Club, and St. Mary RC Church. Joe and Jean shared 65 years of marriage before her passing in May 2018. They raised 5 children who remain ever grateful and proud to call him "Dad." Surviving are Joseph J. Gardeski III, his wife Donna, and children Joseph J. Gardeski IV and fiancée Shannon, Tim O'Malley, Brian and Jade O'Malley, and granddaughter Evie; Gail O'Neill, her husband Tim, and children Ryan Mott, Allison O'Neill, and Jennifer O'Neill; Lisa Booth and Brian Booth, and children Kyle Booth and fiancée Emily, Kelly Booth, and grandson Christopher Cuomo; Carolyn MacPherson, her husband Patrick, and children Kathryn MacPherson, James MacPherson, and Alexander MacPherson; and Christina Gardeski, her husband Paul Mores, and children Paul Joseph (P.J.) and Nathaniel.
Joe was predeceased by his wife Jean H. Gardeski and sister Lorraine LaRocca. He is also survived by brother Raymond Gardeski and sister-in-law Fran, brother Donald Gardeski, and generations of nieces, nephews, cousins, and former colleagues, many of whom he still remembered to call on their birthdays decades into his retirement.
Visitation: Wednesday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, Moritz Funeral Home, Closter, NJ. Funeral Mass: Thursday, 10 am, The Church of St. Mary, Closter, NJ. Please see website for details: http://www.moritzfh.com/mainpage.html
We love you, Pop… a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. Always.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joe's memory to: The Trustees of Columbia University Dr. Joseph Jurcic Leukemia Research, 161 Fort Washington Avenue, Garden Level, New York, NY 10032 or The https://donate3.cancer.org/