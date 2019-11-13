Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Catharine Church
Glen Rock, NJ
Joseph J. Giannelli, age 76, of Fair Lawn, NJ died on November 12, 2019. Born in Paterson to Joseph and Mary (Nutile) Giannelli, he was the brother of the late Charles and of Ellatina Aldi. He was the loving husband of the late Aileen (Carlin). He is greatly missed by his two children, Mary Claire (Steven) and Philip (Tara). He was the devoted grandfather of Andrew, Nora, Julian and Elliot.

Joseph, a lifelong educator, taught English in St. Mary's, Paterson; in Pope Pius XII, Passaic; and in Elmwood Park High School.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, www.vpfairlawn.com. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 am at St. Catharine Church in Glen Rock. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joseph's memory to St. Francis Breadline, 135 W. 31st St., New York, NY 10001.
