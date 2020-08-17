Joseph J. Guerra
Hackensack - Joseph J. Guerra "Jay the Barber" 82, of Hackensack passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Union City to the late Anthony and Udine Guerra. Joseph was a Marine Corps veteran and an Army veteran where he was a member of the Wolfhounds 25th Division and 27th Infantry. Before retiring, he was a barber and owned The Original Barber Shop in Teaneck. Beloved husband of fifty-nine years to Francine (nee Todisco) Guerra. Devoted father of Joseph Guerra and James Guerra and his wife. Dear brother of Anthony and Charles Guerra and Jeannine Mango and the late James Guerra. Loving grandfather of Tara, Joseph, Jessica and Juliana and three great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, August 19th from 3-6 PM with a Service at 5 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com