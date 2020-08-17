1/1
Joseph J. Guerra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Guerra

Hackensack - Joseph J. Guerra "Jay the Barber" 82, of Hackensack passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Union City to the late Anthony and Udine Guerra. Joseph was a Marine Corps veteran and an Army veteran where he was a member of the Wolfhounds 25th Division and 27th Infantry. Before retiring, he was a barber and owned The Original Barber Shop in Teaneck. Beloved husband of fifty-nine years to Francine (nee Todisco) Guerra. Devoted father of Joseph Guerra and James Guerra and his wife. Dear brother of Anthony and Charles Guerra and Jeannine Mango and the late James Guerra. Loving grandfather of Tara, Joseph, Jessica and Juliana and three great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, August 19th from 3-6 PM with a Service at 5 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costa Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved