|
|
Joseph J. Kennedy
Pompton Lakes - Joseph J. Kennedy, 91, of Pompton Lakes, NJ on September 26, 2019. A Marine veteran of 23 years, Joseph retired a First Sergeant, received a World War II Victory Medal, and the China Service Medal. He was employed by Ford Motor Co in Mahwah where he worked as an assembler and was a proud member of the Pompton Lakes VFW and Golden Age Club. Beloved father of Gary Kennedy and Kathleen Rodriguez. Grandfather of Ashton-Kana Rodriguez, Joseph Snider, and his Fiancé Erika Dragonetti. Friends may visit Tuesday October 1st, from 7-9 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale. Funeral service on Wednesday 11 am at the funeral home with interment to follow at George Washington Cemetery, Paramus.