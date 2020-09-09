Joseph J. Lorenzo
Cliffside Park - Lorenzo, Joseph, J., age 83, of Cliffside Park, formerly of West New York, died on Thursday September 3, 2020. Joseph was born and raised in West New York and he was a proud graduate of Memorial High School. He still held a special place in his heart for West New York and kept in touch with those members of his "gang". He proudly served two years in the US Army during this time he became engaged to the love of his life Mary. Joseph started his Thumanns business in 1967. He was the head of The Drivers Association at Thumanns for many years. He had a passion for his business and worked diligently and zealously. The business originally known as Lorenzo & Sons has now evolved into Lorenzo Food Group which now employs over 400 people over several states. He was an integral part in both the growth and the success of his business today.
What Joseph was most proud of was being a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a friend to so many. He had an enthusiasm for life and was well respected by all those he met. Josephs stories and narratives about his life and the "old days "were an inspiration to all those who had the opportunity to listen. He loved his friends and enjoyed hosting breakfasts, lunches and dinners for them. If you had the pleasure of meeting Joseph you would never forget him and surely he would never forget you. Atlantic City, The Meadowlands and Monmouth Racetrack and all the local restaurants will always have a seat open for him. Joseph was an influential part of the daily lives of so many and forever will be missed.
Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee: Garguilo). Devoted father of Joseph Lorenzo and his wife Lisa, John Lorenzo and his wife Rita, Angela Vergona and her husband Ronald, and Mary Calabro and her husband Carmelo. Inspirational and cherished grandfather to Danielle and her husband Michael, Briana, Stephanie and husband Sam, Marissa and her husband Matt, Victoria and her husband Robert, John and his wife Karina, Julianne and her fiancé Thomas, Joseph, Ronald, Nicholas, Angelina, Sofia, Marina and Carmelo. Adored great grandfather to Guilianna and Sofia, Sean and Charlotte and Tyler Joseph. Loving brother to Marie and the late Pat Parziale and the late Charles and Enice Lorenzo. Brother in law to Frank and the late Eugenia Gargiulo and Theresa and Edward Aversa. Admired uncle to so many nieces and nephews.
