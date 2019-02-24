|
Joseph J. Marino
So. Miami, FL - Joseph John Marino, 69 years old, of Norwood, NJ, died peacefully on Jan. 16, 2019. He graduated from No. Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, The University of San Diego, The Thunderbird School of International Business (AZ), Middlebury College Summer Language Institute (VT) and Bergen Community College. He retired from Columbia Presbyterian Hospital where he worked as a Technology Radiologist for 26 years. He was passionate for antiques which he surrounded himself in his personal residence. He also loved traveling to Italy taking in all the history & most recently was filing for dual citizenship.
He is survived by his brother Frank (Diana), nephews Scott (Mary) and David, great-nieces Mia and Victoria and great-nephew Vince, Godmother Angela Cerbasi, Uncle George Cerbasi (Joan), Aunt Mary (Mims) Giuffrida, Aunt Marilyn Rouvrais, Aunt Gloria Marino, Aunt Mary Cerbasi, several cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Angelina Marino.
A memorial service will be held in Norwood, NJ at a future date.