Joseph J. McCabe
Elmwood Park - Joseph J. McCabe, age 83, of Elmwood Park, NJ passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born in Jersey City and raised in North Arlington he resided in Elmwood Park for 56 years.
Joseph was a faithful parishioner of St. Anne RC Church in Fair Lawn where he was a Eucharistic Minister and formerly served on the Parish Council and was Treasurer of the St. Anne's Breakfast Club.
Prior to retiring in 2000, he was a Quality Assurance Director at Nabisco Inc., East Hanover, NJ for 35 years.
Beloved husband of Sandra (Ruskin) McCabe. Loving and devoted father of Kevin McCabe and wife Cristal Edwards and Michael McCabe and wife Diane. Cherished grandfather of Kenneth, Eric, Katie and Rob and his wife Anna. Dear brother of Mary Fitzpatrick and the late Walter McCabe.
The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, 2 - 4 & 6- 8 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 (201) 797-3500. A Funeral Mass is planned for Tuesday, October 27, 2020 10:30 AM at St. Anne RC Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Cremation will be private
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to St. Anne RC Church. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com
