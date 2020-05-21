Joseph J. Milon
Joseph J. Milon passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, at the age of 78. Joe (along with his twin sister Patricia) was born in Passaic, NJ on March 15,1942 to Sophie and John Milon. His older siblings: John T. Milon, Marcella Dabal, and Doris Maffei had passed before him. Joe is survived by: his wife of 54 years Carol (Davis) Milon, his children and their families: Maryellen and Christopher Rodriguez and their daughter Maris; Joe and Jill Milon and their daughter Emily; John and Michelle Milon and their children John, Gabrielle, and Juliet; James and Danielle Milon and their children Katie and Michael. Joe is survived by his twin sister, Patricia Stramiello and her husband Robert; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Joe Milon graduated from Pope Pius XII High School. He graduated from Eastern Montana College in Billings, MT in 1965. Joe married Carol Ann Davis on July 1,1967 and began his 35-year career as a World History Teacher in Passaic High School. His summers were spent in Seaside Park, NJ where Joe enjoyed the beach and boardwalk with his family and friends. Joe was Seasonal Police Officer in Seaside Park, patrolling the afternoons on the boardwalk in the 1970's and early 80's. Later in the 80's and early 90's he was the Kitchen / Inventory Manager at The Top o' the Mast Restaurant in South Seaside Park.
After Joe and Carol retired from teaching, they enjoyed spending winters in Key West and taking cruises throughout the world. Joe loved his family, the beach, travelling, spending time talking with people and telling stories about the adventures of his amazing life. As a teacher, he inspired countless children to embrace their part in world history. As a husband, he was forever loving and supportive. As a father and grandfather, he was what every child could ask for in a dad / "Grampy". As a son and brother, he ensured his children and grandchildren never forgot their family heritage. As a devote Roman Catholic, he did his best at fulfilling God's work during this part of his journey.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial mass / celebration of Joe's life will be held later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at: www.stjude.org
Joseph J. Milon passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, at the age of 78. Joe (along with his twin sister Patricia) was born in Passaic, NJ on March 15,1942 to Sophie and John Milon. His older siblings: John T. Milon, Marcella Dabal, and Doris Maffei had passed before him. Joe is survived by: his wife of 54 years Carol (Davis) Milon, his children and their families: Maryellen and Christopher Rodriguez and their daughter Maris; Joe and Jill Milon and their daughter Emily; John and Michelle Milon and their children John, Gabrielle, and Juliet; James and Danielle Milon and their children Katie and Michael. Joe is survived by his twin sister, Patricia Stramiello and her husband Robert; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Joe Milon graduated from Pope Pius XII High School. He graduated from Eastern Montana College in Billings, MT in 1965. Joe married Carol Ann Davis on July 1,1967 and began his 35-year career as a World History Teacher in Passaic High School. His summers were spent in Seaside Park, NJ where Joe enjoyed the beach and boardwalk with his family and friends. Joe was Seasonal Police Officer in Seaside Park, patrolling the afternoons on the boardwalk in the 1970's and early 80's. Later in the 80's and early 90's he was the Kitchen / Inventory Manager at The Top o' the Mast Restaurant in South Seaside Park.
After Joe and Carol retired from teaching, they enjoyed spending winters in Key West and taking cruises throughout the world. Joe loved his family, the beach, travelling, spending time talking with people and telling stories about the adventures of his amazing life. As a teacher, he inspired countless children to embrace their part in world history. As a husband, he was forever loving and supportive. As a father and grandfather, he was what every child could ask for in a dad / "Grampy". As a son and brother, he ensured his children and grandchildren never forgot their family heritage. As a devote Roman Catholic, he did his best at fulfilling God's work during this part of his journey.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial mass / celebration of Joe's life will be held later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at: www.stjude.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.