Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
More Obituaries for Joseph Podgorsky
Waldwick - Joseph J. Podgorsky entered into rest on Tuesday, September 3rd 2019. He grew up in Waldwick, NJ next door to a little girl who was determined to marry him and who eventually became his wife. Joe was an accomplished man. He worked for many years at both Avon and Unilever, and has his name on multiple patents. However, Joe's greatest accomplishment was his family. There wasn't a favor too big or a drive too long for Joe. He gave fully and freely and loved his family unconditionally. Joe loved to boat, fish and hike and bought a cabin by a lake so he could share these adventures with his family. The door was always open and the fridge was always full. He leaves behind many memories not only of bonfires, but of wise words and tender one on one moments. Joe is survived by his loving wife Nadine Podgorsky, son and daughter in law Justin and Charlie Marie Podgorsky, grandsons Christian Kurtz, Jonah and Simon Podgorsky, sisters Ginger McGinn and Jackie Herrington and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sat. September 7th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave. Ridgewood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 1275 York Ave. NY, NY 10065
