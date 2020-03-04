|
|
Joseph J. Ruzich
Little Ferry - Joseph J. Ruzich 90, of Little Ferry passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in New York City to the late Martin and Anna Ruzich. Joseph was a graduate of City College of New York where he received his Bachelors Degree in Business Administration. He was an Army veteran during the Korean War. Before retiring, Joseph was the owner of Lyndhurst Trading Co., A & J Wines and Liquors and Trajac Realty. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (nee Lizzul) Ruzich. Devoted father of Jeffrey Ruzich, David Ruzich and his wife Danielle Frankenthal, Tracey Ruzich Cook and her husband Kenneth and Scott Ruzich and his wife Rosemary. Dear brother of the late Toni Ruzich. Loving grandfather of Natali, Akil, Blake and Sasha. Funeral Liturgy from St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church Little Ferry on Saturday, March 7th at 10 AM. (All to meet at church). Interment following at Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation Friday, March 6th from 4-8 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Villa Marie Claire 12 W. Saddle River Rd. Saddle River, NJ 07458 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com